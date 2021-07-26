Speed-related crash in Kelowna claims life of 28-year-old Surrey man

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old Surrey man is dead after a horrific single-vehicle crash in Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday.

First responders rushed to the intersection of Springfield Road and Burtch Road on July 25, shortly before 3 a.m., to find a black Chevrolet Corvette extensively damaged.

The 28-year-old male driver from Surrey was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 28-year-old female passenger was extracted from the vehicle and transported to the hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

“The Kelowna RCMP wish to thank the public for their patience while Springfield Road remained closed, as our investigators were on scene to collect evidence to assist in determining the cause of the collision,” said Const. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family affected by this tragic collision.”

Due to the privacy of the deceased, no further information will be released, police said.

The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing at this time, however, RCMP said speed is believed to be a factor.

“Our initial investigation shows a dark-coloured vehicle passing through the scene a short time after the collision,” said Sgt. Mark Booth.

“We have not been able to identify the vehicle yet, and are asking the occupants to contact us.”

If you witnessed this collision and have not yet spoken to police, you’re asked to contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300