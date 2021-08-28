University of Calgary students call out last-minute shift to online learning

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact operations at Alberta universities.

The University of Calgary’s student union is speaking out over a change they say is hitting students hard financially.

The U of C allowed instructors until Aug. 20 to determine how they would deliver courses for the fall semester.

Officials say 10 per cent of course components were shifted online over the month of August as COVID-19 cases rose.

2:02 Students, faculty voice concerns over UCalgary return-to-campus plan Students, faculty voice concerns over UCalgary return-to-campus plan – Aug 11, 2021

The union says the shift was made too close to the start of the semester, as many students have arranged to be near campus for in-person classes.

Story continues below advertisement

“The students union is calling on the university to re-examine this decision and offer course formats in the manner in which students signed up for them originally,” said Nicole Schmidt, U of C Students’ Union president, on Friday.

“We don’t feel this short notice change is fair to students, and secondly, we feel the university should reimburse students for their living and travel expenses.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We don't feel this short notice change is fair to students, and secondly, we feel the university should reimburse students for their living and travel expenses."

In a statement, the U of C said: “New bursaries and financial supports have been established for students who have been significantly affected by these changes.”

The university said it is “committed to continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our community and working with all groups to address concerns that arise.”