Education

Report finds systemic racism at northern B.C. school board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2021 3:20 pm
An independent report is calling for a B.C.-wide probe, after finding systemic racism in the Prince George School District. View image in full screen
An independent report is calling for a B.C.-wide probe, after finding systemic racism in the Prince George School District. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

An independent report has found systemic racism in a northern British Columbia school board and calls for a provincewide investigation of the issue.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside appointed special advisors Kory Wilson and Catherine McGregor to review governance practices at the Prince George Board of Education in February.

Read more: New publication delves into racist history as B.C. prepare to turn 150 years old

Their report, based on 56 interviews, found Indigenous students are disproportionately held back, placed in alternative programs or classes and removed from the typical graduation path.

It says there is a clear and palpable lack of trust between many Indigenous stakeholders, First Nations and the school district, as well as a “substantial culture of fear” about raising concerns.

Click to play video: 'Data report on systemic racism in B.C. healthcare released' Data report on systemic racism in B.C. healthcare released
Data report on systemic racism in B.C. healthcare released – Feb 4, 2021

The report quotes one respondent saying they were told not to use their Indigenous names because “this isn’t the place for politics” and another saying that when they walk into school their “chest tightens.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Education Ministry says in a statement that beginning immediately, former school district superintendent Rod Allen will join the special advisors and work with the board to draft a work plan for implementing their recommendations and improve everything from relationships with local First Nations to staffing and financial planning.

Read more: First Indigenous councillor in Terrace, B.C., quits, cites systemic racism

The special advisers will submit a final report to outline the progress made by the board in meeting government’s expectations in March 2022.

“Unfortunately, we heard many examples of behaviours and practises that are clearly discriminatory and systemically racist,” the report says.

“Though some will argue it is not intentional the outcomes have disproportionate effects on Indigenous students and can only be explained as such.”

The special advisors also raised concerns about how federal COVID-19 funding was spent at the board.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
