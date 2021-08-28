Menu

Canada

Three-year-old girl killed by falling rock at Vancouver Island resort

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 28, 2021 3:02 pm
A young girl was killed in a tragic accident at Vancouver Island's Mt. Washington Alpine Resort on Friday. View image in full screen
A young girl was killed in a tragic accident at Vancouver Island's Mt. Washington Alpine Resort on Friday. File Photo/Global News

A three-year-old is dead after an accident on a mini-golf course at a resort on Vancouver Island.

It happened Friday afternoon at the Mount Washington Alpine Resort, about 30 kilometres west of Courtenay.

According to a statement from the resort, the girl was playing the game with her brother and parents when “a rock dislodged from above and struck her, rendering her unconscious.”

The girl’s parents brought her back to the resort lodge, where staff performed first aid and called 911.

Both ground and air ambulances responded, but first aid staff and paramedics were unable to revive the girl.

“This is such a sad tragedy,” Mount Washington general manager Dean Prentice said in a statement.

“The team at Mount Washington extends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of this little girl. It is just devastating, and our hearts break for them.”

The mini golf-course, which is operated by the resort, has since been closed.

The B.C. RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the death.

