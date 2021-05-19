Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vernon RCMP, BC Coroners Service investigating toddler’s death

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 5:31 pm
T View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP say a two-year-old child apparently fell from a third-storey window on Saturday evening, May 15, and later died from injuries. File / Global News

Police in the North Okanagan and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the recent death of a toddler.

According to Vernon RCMP, a two-year-old child apparently fell from a third-storey window of a multilevel residential building on Saturday evening, May 15.

Police say the incident happened around 7 p.m., along 29th Street, and that the toddler’s parents were home at the time. The child was taken to hospital, but later died from injuries.

Read more: Off-duty fire captain, Good Samaritan awarded for saving drowning toddler in Okanagan Lake

Vernon RCMP did not release the name of the hospital or what day the toddler died.

Trending Stories

Police also said they were alerted to the toddler’s fall on Sunday, May 16.

Story continues below advertisement

“No criminality is suspected and our investigation is continuing in conjunction with the BC Coroners Service, which is also conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation,” Vernon RCMP said in an email to Global News.

“This is a truly tragic event and we are offering our sincerest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

The BC Coroners Service confirmed to Global News that they are also investigating the death.

Click to play video: '‘He’s a tough little guy’: Officer who found toddler lost in Ontario woods tells of recovery' ‘He’s a tough little guy’: Officer who found toddler lost in Ontario woods tells of recovery
‘He’s a tough little guy’: Officer who found toddler lost in Ontario woods tells of recovery – Apr 1, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagVernon tagNorth Okanagan tagBC Coroners Service tagvernon rcmp tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagToddler Death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers