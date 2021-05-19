Vernon RCMP, BC Coroners Service investigating toddler’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the North Okanagan and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the recent death of a toddler.

According to Vernon RCMP, a two-year-old child apparently fell from a third-storey window of a multilevel residential building on Saturday evening, May 15.

Police say the incident happened around 7 p.m., along 29th Street, and that the toddler’s parents were home at the time. The child was taken to hospital, but later died from injuries.

Vernon RCMP did not release the name of the hospital or what day the toddler died.

Police also said they were alerted to the toddler’s fall on Sunday, May 16.

“No criminality is suspected and our investigation is continuing in conjunction with the BC Coroners Service, which is also conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation,” Vernon RCMP said in an email to Global News.

“This is a truly tragic event and we are offering our sincerest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

The BC Coroners Service confirmed to Global News that they are also investigating the death.

