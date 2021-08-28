Menu

Sports

New Tim Hortons ad with Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby seems to be brewing

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 28, 2021 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia Remembers: Sidney Crosby offers his support ‘my heart and mind is with all of you’' Nova Scotia Remembers: Sidney Crosby offers his support ‘my heart and mind is with all of you’
Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native and hockey star Sidney Crosby says that while he’s in Pittsburgh during these tragic times, “my heart and mind is with all of you.” He offered his condolences to all the families and friends of the victims including fellow Cole Harbour native Const. Heidi Stevenson – Apr 24, 2020

It appears a new Tim Hortons ad featuring Nova Scotia hockey royalty is in the works.

On Saturday, Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon posted a picture to his Instagram story showing him next to Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby outside the popular coffee chain, along with the caption: “Boys are back.”

The two hockey players, both from Cole Harbour, N.S., have teamed up with Tim Hortons in the past.

In 2015, they appeared in a series of videos where they served unsuspecting customers at a Tim Hortons drive-thru window.

Read more: Sidney Crosby, Nathan Mackinnon serve up a cup of joe in new Tim Hortons commercial

Last year, they also promoted a fundraising campaign through Tim Hortons and the Red Cross to support those affected by the mass shooting that killed 22 people in April 2020, raising more than $1 million.

Story continues below advertisement

MacKinnon’s post on Saturday is generating some discussion online, with some people taking lighthearted jabs at the two hockey stars.

Trending Stories

“Wow, so Nathan MacKinnon took Sidney Crosby to Tim Hortons and only let him get a water? Guess the rumors are true,” joked one Twitter user, likely referencing MacKinnon’s extremely strict diet.

Read more: Tim Hortons Nova Scotia Strong doughnut campaign raises over $1.4M for Red Cross

Said another post: “so glad to see that nathan mackinnon and sidney crosby found a summer job at tim horton’s this off-season.”

Others evoked ideas of patriotism. “Sidney Crosby and Nathan Mackinnon filming a new Tim Hortons commercial is Canada’s real legacy,” a twitter user said.

Someone else tweeted that they went to Tim Hortons for the first time, but Sidney Crosby wasn’t at the window. They added a crying emoji to illustrate their disappointment.

Tim Hortons could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday.

