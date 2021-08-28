Menu

Canada

Singh pledges to ‘permanently’ eliminate interest on student loans, forgive debt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2021 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Notes from the NDP campaign trail: Jagmeet Singh shifts style to stump for votes in pandemic' Notes from the NDP campaign trail: Jagmeet Singh shifts style to stump for votes in pandemic
WATCH: Notes from the NDP campaign trail: Jagmeet Singh shifts style to stump for votes in pandemic

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pledging financial breaks for Canadian students, vowing to do away with interest on federal student loans “immediately and permanently” as well as forgive student debt.

Singh spoke Saturday at a campaign stop outside of Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont., ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election.

Singh says students have been among the Canadians hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and forgiving their debt would give youth a necessary leg up.

Read more: NDP pledges universal pharmacare, looks to distinguish party from Liberals

Laurentian recently had nearly 60 undergraduate programs and 11 graduate programs axed amid a restructuring plan, which Singh says “could have been avoided” with aid from the federal government under Liberal leader Justin Trudeau.

Singh says Laurentian is vital to the North, calling the recent cuts “a devastating blow” to Indigenous and Francophone communities in the area.

Singh is also calling for a national vaccine passport, saying the federal government has a role to play in providing Canadians with proof of vaccination that would make international and local travel easier.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
