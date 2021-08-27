OLG launches ‘Proline+’ online platform for single-event betting on league sports

Send this page to someone via email

Gamblers placing bets through Ontario’s gaming agency can now make a wager on single sporting events.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says single-event betting is now available through its new sportsbook Proline+.

Proline+ is only available online for now, but the agency says it will bring single-event wagering, dynamic odds, more games and new sports to its retail Proline offering next year.

Read more: Single game sports betting about to become legal after Senate passes bill

OLG says Proline+ features chances to bet on North American and some international leagues.

It is offering gambling opportunities for league sports including hockey, football, basketball, soccer, and baseball, but also chances to be on tennis, boxing, golf and mixed martial arts.

Story continues below advertisement

The launch of Proline+ was possible because of federal legislation that came into effect today, allowing Canadians to legally place bets on the outcome of single sporting events.