Burlington father shares $1M lottery win with children

A Burlington man who says he’s a random lottery player is sharing his $1-million Lotto Max win with his children.

Keith Brown says he bought the ticket in June from K C’s Variety on Walker’s Line and always intended to share the MaxMillions prize if he won.

“When I went to the store and scanned the ticket, I saw big winner,” Brown said.

“Seeing that was very rewarding. It takes a load off.”

Brown’s children – Mathew living in Hamilton and Shelby from Burlington – say they will be investing their portion of the prize.

Dad says his share will pay for a trip out east, buy a YMCA membership and replace his car.

