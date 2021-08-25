Menu

Canada

Burlington father shares $1M lottery win with children

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 7:41 am
Keith Brown of Burlington, Ont., says he'll be sharing his OLG lottery win with his children. View image in full screen
Keith Brown of Burlington, Ont., says he'll be sharing his OLG lottery win with his children. OLG

A Burlington man who says he’s a random lottery player is sharing his $1-million Lotto Max win with his children.

Keith Brown says he bought the ticket in June from K C’s Variety on Walker’s Line and always intended to share the MaxMillions prize if he won.

“When I went to the store and scanned the ticket, I saw big winner,” Brown said.

Read more: 2 Hamilton-area residents each pick up 6-figure cheques following lottery wins

“Seeing that was very rewarding. It takes a load off.”

Brown’s children – Mathew living in Hamilton and Shelby from Burlington – say they will be investing their portion of the prize.

Dad says his share will pay for a trip out east, buy a YMCA membership and replace his car.

