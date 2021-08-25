Guelph mother is $50,000 richer thanks to Daily Keno win

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph mom is $50,000 richer thanks to a Daily Keno 8 Pick win in March.

Vanheang Phan told the Ontario Lottery Gaming Commission that when she scanned her ticket, she thought it was a promotion at first.

“I was very happy — I was with my mom and sister and we were all cheering so loud my son thought something was wrong,” Phan said.

The 39-year-old said she plans to share with family, purchase a laptop for her son and set the rest aside.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Eastview Road in Guelph.

2:33 York Region man who won $65M looking to use money for ‘good’ York Region man who won $65M looking to use money for ‘good’ – Jul 17, 2021

Advertisement