Guelph mother is $50,000 richer thanks to Daily Keno win

A Guelph mom is $50,000 richer thanks to a Daily Keno 8 Pick win in March.
Vanheang Phan told the Ontario Lottery Gaming Commission that when she scanned her ticket, she thought it was a promotion at first.
“I was very happy — I was with my mom and sister and we were all cheering so loud my son thought something was wrong,” Phan said.
The 39-year-old said she plans to share with family, purchase a laptop for her son and set the rest aside.
The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Eastview Road in Guelph.
