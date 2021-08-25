Menu

Canada

Guelph mother is $50,000 richer thanks to Daily Keno win

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 3:58 pm
A Guelph mother has won $50,000. View image in full screen
A Guelph mother has won $50,000. OLG

A Guelph mom is $50,000 richer thanks to a Daily Keno 8 Pick win in March.

Vanheang Phan told the Ontario Lottery Gaming Commission that when she scanned her ticket, she thought it was a promotion at first.

Read more: Retired Guelph welder wins $100,000 playing ENCORE

“I was very happy — I was with my mom and sister and we were all cheering so loud my son thought something was wrong,” Phan said.

The 39-year-old said she plans to share with family, purchase a laptop for her son and set the rest aside.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Eastview Road in Guelph.

