Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Promo

Single-event sports betting now available online in Manitoba

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 6:02 pm
Playnow.com will now allow single-event sports betting. View image in full screen
Playnow.com will now allow single-event sports betting. Global News

Gamblers in Manitoba can now legally bet on single sporting events at PlayNow.com.

In a release Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MLL) said new federal legislation passed Friday will now allow Manitoba’s only legal gambling site to officer single-event sports betting.

Read more: Single game sports betting about to become legal after Senate passes bill

“We are very pleased to be part of this evolution of sports wagering in Canada,” MLL president and CEO, Manny Atwal, said in a release.

“Single-event sports betting has long been available through unregulated gambling websites and we have been looking forward to providing Manitobans with a safe and secure option for some time.”

Click to play video: 'Single game sports betting soon to be legal in Canada' Single game sports betting soon to be legal in Canada
Single game sports betting soon to be legal in Canada – Jun 23, 2021

In June the Senate approved Bill C-218, a private member’s bill that amends Criminal Code provisions around gambling on single sports games — currently illegal except for horse racing — in a bid to win back customers from offshore sites, U.S. casinos and illegal bookmakers.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Up until now the only sports wagers that were legal in Canada were parlay bets, where gamblers need to put money on the results of multiple games.

Read more: Sask. MP pushes for legalized single-game sports betting as bill clears second reading

More than two dozen U.S. states have moved to legalize single-event sports betting after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban in 2018, potentially siphoning off customers from Ontario casinos in Windsor and Niagara Falls.

Similar legislation zipped through the House of Commons with all-party support nearly a decade ago but foundered in the Senate and died when an election was called in 2015.

–With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
online gambling tagManitoba Liquor & Lotteries tagBill C-218 tagPlaynow.com tagSingle-event sporrts betting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers