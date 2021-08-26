Hamilton Tiger-Cats aim to find winning formula in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

With an eye toward avoiding their first 0-3 start, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats invade Montreal Friday night in their first game against an East Division opponent this season.

900 CHML’s coverage of the game begins with the Pregame Show at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:30 p.m. After the game, fans can have their say about what happened on The 5th Quarter on CHML, 900chml.com and on CHML’s Facebook page.

0-2 Hamilton is coming off a bye week and has made headlines across the CFL both on and off the field this week.

Head coach Orlondo Steinauer announced earlier in the week that quarterback Dane Evans will replace Jeremiah Masoli as the team’s starter as the latter nurses what is being called sore ribs.

Evans last started in the 2019 Grey Cup final, a game the Ticats lost to Winnipeg, and went 3-of-10 for 21 yards after replacing Masoli in the fourth quarter of Hamilton’s Week 2 loss in Saskatchewan.

The Cats will not have defensive end Ja’Gared Davis after he broke the CFL’s COVID-19 protocol, and will also be missing defensive linemen Dylan Wynn and Lorenzo Mauldin IV due to injury.

Not much has been revealed as to what protocol Davis breached, but Steinauer said “it wasn’t an intentional thing.”

Veteran right guard Chris Van Zeyl will miss Friday’s game against the 1-1 Alouettes after he was listed as out in the team’s injury report with a thumb and hamstring injury.

On the bright side, Hamilton welcomes safety Tunde Adeleke back from the injured list after the 26-year-old shook off a nagging hamstring injury that flared up in training camp.

Friday’s game marks the 193rd meeting between Hamilton and Montreal since 1950, with the Alouettes leading the all-time series 95-90-7.