Unvaccinated in Ottawa report COVID-19 rates 22 times higher than vaccinated

Ottawa Public Health has started sharing data to show the difference in COVID-19 infection rates among the vaccinated and unvaccinated in the city, revealing a stark gap in levels of protection.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that, for the period between July 18 and Aug. 21, 16 people who were double vaccinated tested positive for the virus, for a rate of 2.4 cases per 100,000 people.

That compares to 80 people without vaccine protection over the same period and a rate of 51.9 per 100,000 — 22 times higher than the fully vaccinated population.

OPH’s dashboard shows there are an estimated 154,133 people in the city eligible for vaccination who have not yet gotten the shot.

OPH’s reporting is consistent with the initial glimpse at local data broken down by vaccination status provided last week by Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health.

She said then that it’s not currently possible to provide stats for hospitalizations based on vaccination rates, because the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 locally remains too low to draw meaningful trends.

As of Thursday, Ottawa hospitals report three COVID-19 patients, none of whom are in the intensive care unit.

OPH added 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday with 158 active infections.

There have now been 272 confirmed or suspected cases of the Delta variant in Ottawa, with 171 such cases added in the past 30 days.

There are now only two ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks across the city as an outbreak affecting a child-care centre was declared over as of Tuesday, OPH’s dashboard shows.

