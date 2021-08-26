Saskatoon police clarify statement on possible door-to-door charity scam

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon police say it “regrets any confusion” after a charity fraud alert sent it out earlier this week was found to involve a licensed business.

Police said Tuesday it had received reports of people representing an organization claiming to collect money for a charity.

On Thursday, police said HopeCo is not a charity.

“(It is) a licensed business and is able to conduct door-to-door fundraiser,” police said in a statement.

“The SPS regrets any confusion caused by the initial news release.”

Police urge people to remain vigilant with door-to-door solicitation.

Story continues below advertisement

SPS said to ask questions and do research before making a donation.

Anyone believing they have been the victim of fraud can find reporting information online from the Saskatoon police economic crimes section.

3:57 Beware of back-to-school online shopping scams Beware of back-to-school online shopping scams