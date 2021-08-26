Saskatoon police clarify statement on possible door-to-door charity scam

Saskatoon police say it “regrets any confusion” after a charity fraud alert sent it out earlier this week was found to involve a licensed business.
Police said Tuesday it had received reports of people representing an organization claiming to collect money for a charity.
On Thursday, police said HopeCo is not a charity.
“(It is) a licensed business and is able to conduct door-to-door fundraiser,” police said in a statement.
“The SPS regrets any confusion caused by the initial news release.”
Police urge people to remain vigilant with door-to-door solicitation.
SPS said to ask questions and do research before making a donation.
Anyone believing they have been the victim of fraud can find reporting information online from the Saskatoon police economic crimes section.
