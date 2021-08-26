Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police clarify statement on possible door-to-door charity scam

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 2:48 pm
Saskatoon police says it regrets any confusion surrounding HopeCo, which police said is a licensed business able to conduct door-to-door solicitation. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police says it regrets any confusion surrounding HopeCo, which police said is a licensed business able to conduct door-to-door solicitation. File / Global News

Saskatoon police say it “regrets any confusion” after a charity fraud alert sent it out earlier this week was found to involve a licensed business.

Police said Tuesday it had received reports of people representing an organization claiming to collect money for a charity.

Read more: Swindlers using Vernon RCMP phone number in latest scam, police say

On Thursday, police said HopeCo is not a charity.

“(It is) a licensed business and is able to conduct door-to-door fundraiser,” police said in a statement.

“The SPS regrets any confusion caused by the initial news release.”

Police urge people to remain vigilant with door-to-door solicitation.

SPS said to ask questions and do research before making a donation.

Anyone believing they have been the victim of fraud can find reporting information online from the Saskatoon police economic crimes section.

