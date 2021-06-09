Menu

Consumer

Warning issued about scams capitalizing on tragedies impacting Indigenous Peoples

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 12:46 pm
The Better Business Bureau is warning about potential scams involving people trying to capitalize on the recent tragedy impacting Indigenous peoples.
The Better Business Bureau is warning about potential scams involving people trying to capitalize on the recent tragedy impacting Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

A sponsored ad on Facebook by an online retailer called Tee Toro mentions proceeds from all sales would go to the Indian Residential School Survivor Society.

Click to play video: 'Chilliwack woman launches orange heart campaign to honour Indigenous children' Chilliwack woman launches orange heart campaign to honour Indigenous children
Chilliwack woman launches orange heart campaign to honour Indigenous children

According to the BBB, when you click on the link, there is no further mention of donation proceeds anywhere on the website.

A preliminary investigation showed the address listed on Tee Toro’s website actually belongs to another online T-shirt company, which was hijacked to appear legitimate, the BBB said.

Read more: How to support the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation after B.C. residential school finding

Consumers are being advised to be mindful and do research before donating.

“Opportunists trying to take advantage of a horrible tragedy is nothing new,” Karla Laird of the Better Business Bureau said in a statement.

“In these recent reports, suspicious retailers seem to be using cause-related marketing strategies, where they lure in consumers with the pitch that when they conduct transactions on their platforms, some of the purchase price will help charities connected to Indigenous peoples. However, these retailer websites have no connections to the stated charities and are simply cashing in on your generosity and willingness to help others.”

