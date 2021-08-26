Menu

Crime

SIU investigates death of man who sold counterfeit item to 2 Toronto police officers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2021 12:56 pm
FILE - The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga, Ont. View image in full screen
FILE - The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga, Ont. Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images

TORONTO — The Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a man following an interaction he had in Brampton, Ont., earlier this year with two Toronto police officers.

The province’s police watchdog says it began investigating earlier this week when the Toronto Police Service reported the April incident, in which a 19-year-old Brampton man met up with two people to sell them an item.

The SIU says that after the transaction was completed, the purchasers realized the item was counterfeit and they chased down the man and caught him.

SIU says Kingston man responsible for injuries after jumping from balcony

It says “the details of that interaction are not yet known,” and when the man’s friends picked him up later, they noticed he appeared unwell so they took him to hospital, where he died.

The SIU says his cause of death is unknown.

The SIU says the two purchasers were police officers, but it’s not clear whether they were on- or off-duty at the time.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
