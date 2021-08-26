Serenity of $5M waterfront park in Pierrefonds ‘ruined’ by orange fences

Send this page to someone via email

Anciens-Combattants park in Pierrefonds, has a volleyball court, a brand new playground, an outdoor gym and a new public park building.

It’s a dramatic change of scenery from the site that was formerly known as the Pierrefonds Marina.

In the last five years, the waterfront park received a complete makeover, costing the borough an estimated $5 million.

“We are extremely proud of this park. It’s a multifunctional and multigenerational facility,” Borough Mayor Jim Beis said.

READ MORE: Boaters frustrated after Pierrefonds marina project sunk

Residents who frequent the park are taking advantage of the new space.

Nick Lindeman, who has lived in the east end of Pierrefonds for over 60 years says the new space is a great improvement.

Story continues below advertisement

“This used to be called the marina, and it was just a shamble of small wharfs and boats that parked here. It was nothing like this,” Lindeman said.

While the waterfront view is scenic it has been hard to see lately. Bright orange fencing has been placed all around the water’s edge.

“The rest of the park is wonderful if you kind of ignore that fence — but yes it is an eyesore,” Lindeman said.

The borough says the fence is installed to help protect vegetation that is growing in the area.

Much of the freestanding mesh fence is falling apart laying undone on the ground.

“Certainly it isn’t appealing to look at, but was absolutely necessary because we have vegetation that needs to be protected especially with the number of people that frequent the park,” Beis said.

Beis could not give a timeline on when the fence would be taken down adding it will stay as long as the plants need.

READ MORE: Pierrefonds-Roxboro promises changes to Lalande Boulevard following fatal crash

That’s not the only issue residents have with the public park.

While kayakers and other water sports enthusiasts can access the water, large motor boats cannot like they once did.

Story continues below advertisement

Avid Pierrefonds boaters, Tsipy Hochman and her husband Ben, have to travel to Laval-des-Rapides to launch their speedboat.

The brand new boat launch, located at the park has been closed throughout construction — including this summer.

“They make nice ramp for people to go down, and everything is closed so you can’t use it,” Hochman said.

They are frustrated they say by the lack of transparency with the borough.

“We pass by here every day to check to see if it is open,” Hochman said. “You cant enjoy the park one hundred per cent.”

Beis said the boat launch should be open to the public within the next week or so.

According to the borough mayor, after inspection by the environment ministry, the landing had a number of “deficiencies” that needed to be corrected before being used.

“We are working on getting that corrected,” Beis said.

It is comforting news for the Hochmans, but they remain skeptical.

They hope to take advantage of the boat launch before the summer season is over.

“We have heard promises before. Summer is almost over,” Hochman said.

Advertisement