Politics

Singh to campaign in Winnipeg while Trudeau, O’Toole in central Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2021 10:41 am
The head of the NDP is expected to spend most the day in Winnipeg Thursday, as the Liberal and Conservative leaders are to be in central Canada. View image in full screen
The head of the NDP is expected to spend most the day in Winnipeg Thursday, as the Liberal and Conservative leaders are to be in central Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Liberal and Conservative leaders are to be in central Canada for Day 12 of the federal election campaign, while the head of the NDP is expected to spend most the day in Winnipeg.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec City in the morning for an announcement about supporting seniors.

Read more: Reality check: How credible are the election promises on housing?

Erin O’Toole, head of the Conservatives, has an announcement scheduled in Ottawa and will stay in the city to then host a virtual town hall with Nova Scotians.

Singh criticizes Trudeau after federal COVID-19 briefings halted during election
Singh criticizes Trudeau after federal COVID-19 briefings halted during election

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to make two announcements in Winnipeg — one about housing and the other with heads of Manitoba First Nations.

Read more: A voter’s guide to climate action

Singh will then cross the boundary into Ontario for a meet-and-greet at the Kenora airport.

On Wednesday, the main political parties made varying promises to help make everything from housing to food to mobile phone bills less costly.

Canada election: Affordable housing a hot button issue
Canada election: Affordable housing a hot button issue
© 2021 The Canadian Press
