Crime

Niagara police search for Hamilton man considered armed and dangerous

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 10:16 am
Niagara Regional Police are searching for a Hamilton suspect considered armed and dangerous. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police are searching for a Hamilton suspect considered armed and dangerous. NRPS

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a 25-year-old Hamilton man after an armed robbery in Grimsby Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened in the area of the North Service Road and Olive Street just after 6 a.m. and involved a victim who had been in a car with the suspect at the time.

Investigators are looking for Sean Nicholas and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Nicholas is described as five feet nine inches tall and about 250 pounds.

He’s believed to be driving a silver, two-door 2007 Honda Civic.

Niagara police have a warrant out for him on four firearms-related charges and say if you see him, don’t approach, just all 911.

