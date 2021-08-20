Hamilton police charge 2nd man in July 2020 shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have charged a 20-year-old man in relation to a fatal shooting in July 2020.

Just after 4 a.m. on July 16, 2020, police were called to a residence on St. Matthews Avenue in the Barton Street East and Wentworth Street North area.

They found 17-year-old Myah Larmond suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to hospital, where she later died.

Devante Skye-Davis, 21, was charged with manslaughter a short time later.

Since then, police have been trying to identify an unknown man who fled the scene.

Police say investigators have now identified him as 20-year-old Cadence Beauparlant of Hamilton.

Beauparlant made an appearance at John Sopinka Courthouse Friday and has been charged with manslaughter and unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm.

If you have any information that you believe could assist investigators with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Det. Geoffrey Burbidge at 905-546-2288.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.