Crime

Grimsby teen arrested, 2nd person still wanted in Sunday shooting: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 27, 2021 10:51 am
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police say a 16-year-old boy from Grimsby is facing charges and police are working to identify another person who was allegedly with him at the time of a shooting incident Sunday night in Old East Village.

On Monday, police reported that emergency crews responded to a 911 call about a possible shooting in the area of Dundas and Hewitt streets around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: Sunday night shooting sends one person to hospital

At the time, police said officers found a man, 27, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect was arrested nearby.

In an update on Tuesday, police stated that a Grimsby boy, 16, faces several charges including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to wound/endanger life, failing to comply with a release order and additional weapons-related charges.

Police also said officers are seeking the public’s help “identifying a second male who was accompanying the accused at the time of the incident.”

The male was described only as between five feet nine inches and six feet tall with a slim build and wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

–With files from Global News’ Jake Jeffrey.

