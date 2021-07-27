Grimsby teen arrested, 2nd person still wanted in Sunday shooting: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say a 16-year-old boy from Grimsby is facing charges and police are working to identify another person who was allegedly with him at the time of a shooting incident Sunday night in Old East Village.

On Monday, police reported that emergency crews responded to a 911 call about a possible shooting in the area of Dundas and Hewitt streets around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

At the time, police said officers found a man, 27, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect was arrested nearby.

In an update on Tuesday, police stated that a Grimsby boy, 16, faces several charges including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to wound/endanger life, failing to comply with a release order and additional weapons-related charges.

Police also said officers are seeking the public’s help “identifying a second male who was accompanying the accused at the time of the incident.”

The male was described only as between five feet nine inches and six feet tall with a slim build and wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

–With files from Global News’ Jake Jeffrey.