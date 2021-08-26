Sonya Cywink: $60K reward for info as OPP continue to investigate 1994 murder

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government and the victim’s family are continuing to offer a $60,000 reward for information that finds the person or persons responsible for a homicide that’s gone unsolved for nearly three decades.

Aug. 30 will mark 27 years since the remains of Sonya Cywink were discovered at the Southwold Earthworks National Historic Site of Canada in Elgin County, an area located about a half-hour southwest of London.

Originally from Whitefish River First Nation on Manitoulin Island, Cywink was last seen alive near London’s Dundas and Lyle streets at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, 1994.

At the time of her death, Cywink was living in the city’s east end.

In the time since, numerous efforts have been made to help solve Cywink’s murder, including billboard campaigns from Ontario Provincial Police and a solidarity walk that aimed to raise awareness for the cold case.

Driving the ongoing search for information is the victim’s sister, Meggie Cywink, who has previously detailed to Global News the years she’s spent looking for Sonya’s killer.

View image in full screen During a solidarity walk in 2019, Meggie Cywink wears a pin that pleads for help in the search for her sister Sonya’s killer. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

“Someone out there knows something about this case, even the smallest detail could help,” OPP Det. Insp. Randy Gaynor said in a release sent on Thursday.

“We urge anyone with information to step forward … We certainly want to solve this homicide and bring the person(s) responsible to justice for Sonya and her family.”

Anyone with information tied to the homicide is asked to contact the OPP’s director of criminal investigation services at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-329-6111. Those with information can also contact their nearest police authority.

Information can also be sent anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

5:09 ‘Whirlwind Woman’: How Sonya Cywink was celebrated after her murder ‘Whirlwind Woman’: How Sonya Cywink was celebrated after her murder – Aug 26, 2019