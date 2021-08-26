Evacuation efforts in Kabul, Afghanistan are over, Canadian officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s evacuation efforts in Kabul, Afghanistan have ended, officials confirmed Thursday.

At an official update at 8 a.m. ET, military officials said Canadian personnel left the country “eight hours ago.” Roughly 3,700 people we’re evacuated by Canada during its operation, though that number will be confirmed in the later days, officials said.

Canada has left the Taliban-run country five days before American soldiers are due to leave on Aug. 31, after the two-decade long War on Terror.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will continue to try to help Afghans who want out of the country, despite military presence physically leaving.

“But once this evacuation phase is done, we’re not stopping our work,” he told reporters in Surrey, B.C.

“We’re going to continue with the international community to put pressure on the Taliban to ensure that people can leave the country. We will continue to work with neighbours and partners in the region to get more and more people to safety.”

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.