Canada

Evacuation efforts in Kabul, Afghanistan are over, Canadian officials say

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 8:20 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian veteran says we are failing our Afghan allies' Canadian veteran says we are failing our Afghan allies
WATCH: Canadian veteran says we are failing our Afghan allies.

Canada’s evacuation efforts in Kabul, Afghanistan have ended, officials confirmed Thursday.

At an official update at 8 a.m. ET, military officials said Canadian personnel left the country “eight hours ago.” Roughly 3,700 people we’re evacuated by Canada during its operation, though that number will be confirmed in the later days, officials said.

Canada has left the Taliban-run country five days before American soldiers are due to leave on Aug. 31, after the two-decade long War on Terror.

Click to play video: 'Afghanistan crisis: Female athletes could face harsh punishment from Taliban' Afghanistan crisis: Female athletes could face harsh punishment from Taliban
Afghanistan crisis: Female athletes could face harsh punishment from Taliban

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will continue to try to help Afghans who want out of the country, despite military presence physically leaving.

“But once this evacuation phase is done, we’re not stopping our work,” he told reporters in Surrey, B.C.

“We’re going to continue with the international community to put pressure on the Taliban to ensure that people can leave the country. We will continue to work with neighbours and partners in the region to get more and more people to safety.”

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

