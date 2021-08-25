B.C. reports another 698 COVID-19 cases and one new death

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 transmission showed no sign of slowing down in British Columbia on Wednesday, as the province reported 698 new cases and one additional death.

It lifted the seven-day average for new cases to 629, the highest it has been since May 10.

Of the new cases, 203 were in the Fraser Health region, 129 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 252 were in the Interior Health region, 45 were in the Northern Health region and 69 were in the Island Healht region.

The number of active cases in B.C. edged downward to 5,356.

There were 139 people in hospital, an overnight increase of one, with 75 people in intensive care.

More than 3.86 million British Columbians — 83.5 per cent of those eligible and 75.1 per cent of B.C.’s population — has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 3.49 million people — 75.4 per cent of those eligible and 67.8 per cent of B.C.’s population — have been fully immunized.

The province says form Aug. 10 to Aug. 23, 83.3 per cent of new cases and 85 per cent of hospitalizations were among people who were not fully vaccinated.

The update came as the province reimplemented a province-wide requirement for people to wear masks in all indoor public places on Wednesday.

Starting on Sept. 13, proof of one dose of COVID-19 will be required to enter a variety of public places, including restaurants, concerts and sporting events. As of Oct. 24, people will need to show proof of two doses.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 161,969 total cases, while 1,802 people have died.

