COVID-19: 3 new cases in Peterborough area; nearly 75% of eligible residents fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as vaccination rates continue to slowly increase.

Data released around 4:20 p.m. from the regional health unit serving Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation include:

New cases since Tuesday: 3

Active cases: 15 — up from 13 reported on Tuesday

Variant of concern cases: 876 — unchanged from Tuesday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Total confirmed cases: 1,670 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Resolved cases: 1,633 — an additional one case since Tuesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.8 per cent of all cases.

Deaths: 22 (unchanged) The latest death was reported on June 29.

Vaccination

In its weekly vaccination rate data, the health unit reported the following on Wednesday:

Story continues below advertisement

Eligible population (age 12 and up):

First dose of vaccine: 81.1 per cent — up from 80.6 per cent reported on Aug. 18.

First and second dose (fully vaccinated): 74.6 per cent — up from 73.6 per cent reported on Aug. 18.

Adults (age 18 and up):

First dose: 81.5 per cent

First and second dose: 75.5 per cent

Youth (ages 12-17):

First dose: 75.1 per cent

First and second dose: 61.1 per cent

The health unit has administered 211,977 total COVID-19 vaccine doses — 106,479 residents have received a first dose while 97,794 have received two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough is now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. No appointment is necessary.

Remaining COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics this week include:

Freshco on Brock Street in Peterborough (first and second dose): Wednesday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Talwood Apartments on 993 Talwood Dr., in Peterborough: Wednesday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lakefield-Smith Community Centre on Concession Line in Lakefield: Thursday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Indian River Reptile Zoo drive-thru, 2206 County Rd. 38, Indian River (first and second dose): Friday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission for all car passengers to the Dino Drive-Thru if anyone in the car receives a COVID-19 vaccine.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Wednesday:

Story continues below advertisement

Close contacts: 24, down from 38 reported on Tuesday

Testing: More than 57,250 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Tuesday’s update.

Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 310 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalizations: 85 cases have required hospitalized care — approximately 5.1 per cent of all cases (unchanged since Tuesday). Seventeen of the cases required the intensive care unit. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports one COVID-19 inpatient as of Tuesday (most recent data). There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Trent University: Reports no cases.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its campuses.

COVID-19 exposure: 76.2 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 19.7 per cent are connected with community spread, 3.75 per cent related to travel and 0.4 per cent have yet to be determined.

Advertisement