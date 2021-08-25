Motorcyclist dead after losing control on north Whitby road, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 53-year-old Markham man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed on a Whitby road Wednesday morning, Durham Regional Police say.

According to a statement, officers were called to the area of Baldwin Street North and Myrtle Road shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said the driver was thrown off his motorcycle after losing control. Crews tried to treat the man, but he died at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Wednesday afternoon.

Officers closed the roads in the area for the investigation.

Meanwhile, the service appealed for witnesses to call the traffic services unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

