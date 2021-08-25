Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist dead after losing control on north Whitby road, police say

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'What do police investigators look for after a collision?' What do police investigators look for after a collision?
WATCH ABOVE: York Regional Police Det. Const. John Paterson explains what collision reconstruction investigators look for at a scene after they arrive – Aug 26, 2020

A 53-year-old Markham man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed on a Whitby road Wednesday morning, Durham Regional Police say.

According to a statement, officers were called to the area of Baldwin Street North and Myrtle Road shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said the driver was thrown off his motorcycle after losing control. Crews tried to treat the man, but he died at the scene.

Trending Stories

Read more: 39-year-old male motorcyclist dead after crash in Toronto

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Wednesday afternoon.

Officers closed the roads in the area for the investigation.

Meanwhile, the service appealed for witnesses to call the traffic services unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

