North Vancouver structure collapse sends one person to hospital

Emergency crews were on scene in North Vancouver on Wednesday morning following the collapse of a structure either under construction or under demolition.

RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries told Global News one person has been taken to hospital following the incident, which took place near Lower Lonsdale at Chesterfield Avenue and West Esplanade.

“Their condition is unknown right now,” DeVries said. “We are on scene. Fire Rescue Service and engineers are assessing the damage and searching for anyone who may be missing.”

RCMP said drivers should avoid the area of Chesterfield Avenue between West 1st Street and West Esplanade.

– More to come

Happening Now: Traffic on Chesterfield Ave. between West 1st St. and W. Esplanade is being re-routed due to an industrial construction incident. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/RgVAq0ezYT — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) August 25, 2021