Canada

North Vancouver structure collapse sends one person to hospital

By Janet Brown Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 2:17 pm
Click to play video: '1 person sent to hospital after structure collapse in North Vancouver' 1 person sent to hospital after structure collapse in North Vancouver
One person has been sent to hospital after the collapse of a structure either under construction or under demolition. Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Chesterfield Ave. between West 1st St. and W. Esplanade.

Emergency crews were on scene in North Vancouver on Wednesday morning following the collapse of a structure either under construction or under demolition.

RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries told Global News one person has been taken to hospital following the incident, which took place near Lower Lonsdale at Chesterfield Avenue and West Esplanade.

Click to play video: 'Remembering one of the victims of the Kelowna crane collapse' Remembering one of the victims of the Kelowna crane collapse
Remembering one of the victims of the Kelowna crane collapse – Jul 20, 2021

“Their condition is unknown right now,” DeVries said. “We are on scene. Fire Rescue Service and engineers are assessing the damage and searching for anyone who may be missing.”

Read more: Kelowna crane collapse: Evacuation order lifted, residents return home

RCMP said drivers should avoid the area of Chesterfield Avenue between West 1st Street and West Esplanade.

– More to come

