B.C. First Nation offers $1,000 cash to fully vaccinated members

While B.C. has chosen not to follow other provinces on the vaccine lottery route, a Lower Mainland First Nation is making a generous offer to its members in an effort to protect their community and get past COVID-19.

With 75.1 per cent of eligible British Columbians fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, the Matsqui First Nation’s governing body has voted unanimously to give $1,000 to any member aged 12 and older who provides proof of double vaccination.

“I think it’s time for us all to start getting a little bit creative on how were going to promote vaccinations to help protect our children,” said Councillor Brenda Morgan.

“All were trying to do is give another choice to our membership.”

Matsqui’s 210 members live on two parcels of land – where immunization rates vary.

“One’s in the Abbotsford district, they’re about 60-40 (per cent vaccinated) … and then we have a parcel of land in Aldergrove – we’re about 99 per cent vaccinated,” said Morgan.

The First Nation learned some organizations were offering cash incentives to get their staff vaccinated and thought the idea could bring their own numbers up.

Any Albertan 18 and older who has received their first dose of vaccine can enter a province-wide lottery to win $1 million.

Manitoba hopes to spur vaccination through a lottery offering nearly $2 million in cash and scholarships to those who roll up their sleeve.

“We need to be looking at creative solutions for getting people who are either still on the fence to get vaccinated or for those who require some sort of push to get it done,” said Dr. Birinder Narang, one of the founding physicians behind the “This Is Our Shot” movement.

He said their incentive programs have been very effective.

The Rewards for Change campaign offers a variety of perks, including daily prize draws for vaccinated Canadians who share social media posts supporting the cause.

“There’s almost $500,000 worth of rewards that are being given out,” said Narang.

The Matsqui First Nation said no cheques have been handed out yet, but their one grand offer has encourage some members to get their second dose.

“I can see the success is already starting to prove itself,” said Morgan.