Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Singh promises to lower cellphone and internet bills

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Singh pledges to lower telecommunication rates for Canadians if elected' Canada election: Singh pledges to lower telecommunication rates for Canadians if elected
WATCH: Canada election: Singh pledges to lower telecommunication rates for Canadians if elected

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he would work to lower Canadians’ cellphone and internet bills.

He says Canadians pay some of the highest fees in the world, and he would work with the CRTC to force large telecommunications companies to reduce prices and cap fees below the global average.

Singh says his plan would save the average family $1,000, and he notes that in the 2019 election Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau promised to cut cellphone bills to save that much per year for a family of four.

Trending Stories

Read more: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh vows to end for-profit long-term care

But, he says, that has not materialized and he says Trudeau has sided with telecom companies over families.

Singh also says unlimited internet plans should be truly unlimited, and not see speeds slow down once a certain amount of usage is reached.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP leader is campaigning today in Windsor, Ont.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Federal Election tagcanada election tagJagmeet Singh tag2021 federal election tag2021 canada election tagsingh internet cell phones tagsingh lower cell phone bills tagsingh lower internet bills tagsingh lower telecommunications tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers