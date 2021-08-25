Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes homeowner subdues Highway 7 gas station robbery suspect: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 8:52 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP made an arrest following a gas station robbery on Aug 24, 2021. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP made an arrest following a gas station robbery on Aug 24, 2021. The Canadian Press file

A man from New Brunswick is facing robbery charges following an incident at a gas station in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday night.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a gas station on Highway 7 in the former Mariposa Township, west of Lindsay.

Police say around 9:15 p.m., a man brandishing an edged weapon entered the gas station store and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect stole cash and cigarettes and fled in a vehicle that was reported stolen from a residence in the City of Kawartha Lakes, police said.

OPP say around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance between two parties at a residence on nearby Cresswell Road. Police say the homeowner observed an unknown man attempting to enter the vehicles in their driveway.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The homeowner exited their residence and was able to subdue the suspect until officers arrived,” police said.

OPP determined the suspect was the same one connected to the gas station robbery.

Mathew Dean, 40, of Bath, N.B., was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, trespassing at night, assault and theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Wednesday.

