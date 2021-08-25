Son arrested after woman stabbed: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was stabbed Tuesday night in Montreal and her son has been arrested in connection with the incident, police say.

The attack took place at around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment on Rue Legendre in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension district.

At the scene, SPVM officers found the 49-year-old woman with a serious injury to her “upper body.”

According to officials, the victim was stabbed with a knife.

The woman was conscious during her transportation to a hospital.

Police arrested her son, a 21-year-old man.

