Son arrested after woman stabbed: Montreal police

A woman was stabbed Tuesday night in Montreal and her son has been arrested in connection with the incident, police say.
The attack took place at around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment on Rue Legendre in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension district.
At the scene, SPVM officers found the 49-year-old woman with a serious injury to her “upper body.”
According to officials, the victim was stabbed with a knife.
The woman was conscious during her transportation to a hospital.
Police arrested her son, a 21-year-old man.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
