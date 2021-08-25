Menu

Crime

Son arrested after woman stabbed: Montreal police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 7:19 am
SPVM View image in full screen
The Canadian Press

A woman was stabbed Tuesday night in Montreal and her son has been arrested in connection with the incident, police say.

The attack took place at around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment on Rue Legendre in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension district.

Read more: Gunshots fired outside MUHC hospital in Montreal

At the scene, SPVM officers found the 49-year-old woman with a serious injury to her “upper body.”

According to officials, the victim was stabbed with a knife.

The woman was conscious during her transportation to a hospital.

Police arrested her son, a 21-year-old man.

Read more: Cyclist in hospital after collision with vehicle in Town of Mount Royal

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
