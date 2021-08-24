Menu

Canada

NSCC announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for students, staff

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 5:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax university students struggling to find housing' Halifax university students struggling to find housing
While it’s just a few weeks away from a return to school for universities, students coming to Halifax to study are finding a place to live has become a big challenge. Amber Fryday reports.

Nova Scotia Community College is the latest post-secondary school in the Maritimes to announce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for students and staff.

In a letter posted to the school’s website, NSCC president Don Bureaux said members of the NSCC community will have until Oct. 12 to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

“We firmly believe a vaccinated population is a vital part of keeping us, our friends, families and communities protected from the virus and the developing, fast-moving variants,” he said.

“We know this will raise some questions and even concerns within our community. Please be patient with us as we work through this new policy and its application. As soon as details are confirmed, they will be communicated.”

Read more: NBCC to adopt mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program for students

As of Oct. 12, those who are unable to or choose not to be vaccinated will be required to get a COVID-19 test twice a week and wear masks on campus.

Bureaux said the school is working to finalize the details on how vaccination records will be submitted and “will ensure the privacy of individuals is respected.”

Trending Stories

The letter also said the school is working with Public Health to host pop-up vaccine clinics on campus, as well as voluntary asymptomatic rapid testing.

Other schools

Post-secondary institutions in Atlantic Canada have taken an uneven approach to vaccine mandates.

In Halifax, Dalhousie University is strongly encouraging vaccines but not requiring them, while Saint Mary’s University has said there will be a voluntary self-disclosure of people’s vaccination status for campus check-in.

Mount Saint Vincent University, meanwhile, is requiring all students and staff to be vaccinated, and those who are not vaccinated will have to be tested twice a week.

Read more: Mount Saint Vincent University requiring students, staff to be fully vaccinated

Cape Breton University is requiring students living in residence to be immunized.

The New Brunswick Community College also announced Tuesday that vaccines would be mandatory. The University of New Brunswick is implementing a mandatory vaccine and testing policy, and vaccines are required at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., and St. Thomas University in Fredericton.

Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has also announced it will require vaccines for staff, faculty and students.

Click to play video: 'N.B. students react to campus vaccination policies' N.B. students react to campus vaccination policies
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagmandatory vaccines tagnscc tagNova Scotia Community College tagpost-secondary institutions tagmandatory vaccines on campus tagnscc covid-19 vaccine tagnscc mandatory vaccines tag

