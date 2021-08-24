NSCC announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for students, staff

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Community College is the latest post-secondary school in the Maritimes to announce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for students and staff.

In a letter posted to the school’s website, NSCC president Don Bureaux said members of the NSCC community will have until Oct. 12 to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

“We firmly believe a vaccinated population is a vital part of keeping us, our friends, families and communities protected from the virus and the developing, fast-moving variants,” he said.

“We know this will raise some questions and even concerns within our community. Please be patient with us as we work through this new policy and its application. As soon as details are confirmed, they will be communicated.”

As of Oct. 12, those who are unable to or choose not to be vaccinated will be required to get a COVID-19 test twice a week and wear masks on campus.

Bureaux said the school is working to finalize the details on how vaccination records will be submitted and “will ensure the privacy of individuals is respected.”

The letter also said the school is working with Public Health to host pop-up vaccine clinics on campus, as well as voluntary asymptomatic rapid testing.

Post-secondary institutions in Atlantic Canada have taken an uneven approach to vaccine mandates.

In Halifax, Dalhousie University is strongly encouraging vaccines but not requiring them, while Saint Mary’s University has said there will be a voluntary self-disclosure of people’s vaccination status for campus check-in.

Mount Saint Vincent University, meanwhile, is requiring all students and staff to be vaccinated, and those who are not vaccinated will have to be tested twice a week.

Cape Breton University is requiring students living in residence to be immunized.

The New Brunswick Community College also announced Tuesday that vaccines would be mandatory. The University of New Brunswick is implementing a mandatory vaccine and testing policy, and vaccines are required at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., and St. Thomas University in Fredericton.

Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has also announced it will require vaccines for staff, faculty and students.