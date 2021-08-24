Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on SJAM Parkway in Ottawa: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP say a 54-year-old woman was killed in Ottawa following a collision with a car on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on Friday.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the Richmond overpass and Lincoln Fields Station in the west end of the city.

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News that early findings indicate the woman was “accidentally struck by a passing vehicle” while attempting to cross the SJAM Parkway through the eastbound lane.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Civic Hospital but died the following day, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for shock after the collision but is cooperating with RCMP, the spokesperson said.

The RCMP do not currently think speed is a factor in the crash but the spokesperson said investigators are still waiting for reports from the coroner’s office and the Ottawa Police Service’s traffic collision unit.

The SJAM is a federal parkway, so traffic investigations fall under the primary jurisdiction of the RCMP.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed. The RCMP spokesperson declined to share further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

