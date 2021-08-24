Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on SJAM Parkway in Ottawa: RCMP

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 4:09 pm
RCMP in Ottawa are investigating a pedestrian's death following a collision on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on Aug. 20, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP in Ottawa are investigating a pedestrian's death following a collision on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on Aug. 20, 2021. File / Global News

The RCMP say a 54-year-old woman was killed in Ottawa following a collision with a car on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on Friday.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the Richmond overpass and Lincoln Fields Station in the west end of the city.

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News that early findings indicate the woman was “accidentally struck by a passing vehicle” while attempting to cross the SJAM Parkway through the eastbound lane.

Read more: 2 killed in tractor-trailer collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa

She sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Civic Hospital but died the following day, according to police.

Trending Stories

The driver of the vehicle was treated for shock after the collision but is cooperating with RCMP, the spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP do not currently think speed is a factor in the crash but the spokesperson said investigators are still waiting for reports from the coroner’s office and the Ottawa Police Service’s traffic collision unit.

The SJAM is a federal parkway, so traffic investigations fall under the primary jurisdiction of the RCMP.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed. The RCMP spokesperson declined to share further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Click to play video: 'Outpouring of grief for three hockey players killed in Surrey crash' Outpouring of grief for three hockey players killed in Surrey crash
Outpouring of grief for three hockey players killed in Surrey crash
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagOttawa Police tagpedestrian fatality tagOttawa collision tagOttawa Crash tagSJAM tagOttawa pedestrian killed tagRCMP traffic investigation tagSJAM Parkway crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers