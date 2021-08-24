Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police warn of door-to-door charity scam

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 4:02 pm
Saskatoon police at scene of ‘barricaded person’ downtown View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said they have received reports of people representing an organization called HopeCo claiming to collect money for charity. File / Global News

Saskatoon police are warning of a possible door-to-door scam in the city.

Police said Tuesday they have received reports of people representing an organization called HopeCo claiming to collect money for charity.

They attempt to recruit young adults who answer the door for potential employment.

Read more: Swindlers using Vernon RCMP phone number in latest scam, police say

Recruits are then asked to transfer money to the potential employer, who police said does not exist.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), HopeCo is not registered with the Information Services Corporation or with the City of Saskatoon.

BBB said HopeCo is flagged for high-risk behaviour or practices.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said anyone contacted by people claiming to represent this organization should be vigilant and refuse all solicitation.

Anyone believing they have been the victim of fraud can find reporting information online from the Saskatoon police economic crimes section.

Click to play video: 'Beware of back-to-school online shopping scams' Beware of back-to-school online shopping scams
Beware of back-to-school online shopping scams
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Police tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSaskatoon News tagCharity tagFraud tagScam tagBetter Business Bureau tagCharity Scam tagdoor to door scam tagHopeCo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers