Saskatoon police warn of door-to-door charity scam

Saskatoon police are warning of a possible door-to-door scam in the city.

Police said Tuesday they have received reports of people representing an organization called HopeCo claiming to collect money for charity.

They attempt to recruit young adults who answer the door for potential employment.

Recruits are then asked to transfer money to the potential employer, who police said does not exist.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), HopeCo is not registered with the Information Services Corporation or with the City of Saskatoon.

BBB said HopeCo is flagged for high-risk behaviour or practices.

Police said anyone contacted by people claiming to represent this organization should be vigilant and refuse all solicitation.

Anyone believing they have been the victim of fraud can find reporting information online from the Saskatoon police economic crimes section.

