Health workers inducted into Manitoba’s Order of the Buffalo Hunt

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister inducted the province’s public health team and front-line healthcare providers into Manitoba’s Order of The Buffalo Hunt at a ceremony held Tuesday with Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The order recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the province in a variety of fields, ranging from science to social work and the arts.

“Manitoba’s public health team and our front-line healthcare workers have shown extraordinary dedication, hard work and perseverance to keep Manitobans safe through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pallister.

“It’s difficult to put into words how much I, and all Manitobans, appreciate the work these individuals have done to protect and safeguard Manitoba’s lives.”

The premier added the awards are a way of expressing appreciation for the tireless efforts and long hours the province’s public health team and front-line health-care providers have put into keeping Manitobans and those we care about healthy, safe and as free of COVID-19 as possible.

Roussin accepted the award on behalf of the province’s public health team and Siragusa accepted the award on behalf of Manitoba’s front-line healthcare providers.

