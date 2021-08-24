SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ottawa ICUs free of COVID-19 patients as Delta variant surges

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 2:00 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no deaths related to the virus. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no deaths related to the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa’s intensive care units are once more free of COVID-19 patients, but the latest update from the local public health unit shows a spike in the number of cases confirmed to be the more-transmissible Delta variant.

Ottawa Public Health added 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while the number of active infections in the city dropped to 152 from 165 the day before.

No new deaths or outbreaks related to COVID-19 were reported in the past day.

The last 24 hours did mark an improvement to the situation in Ottawa hospitals. The city’s intensive care units are now free of the sole COVID-19 patient, with only four people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Ottawa as of Tuesday.

Read more: Rates of COVID-19 more than 20 times higher among unvaccinated in Ottawa

For the past few days, OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard has been unable to show information on COVID-19 variants of concern while the system underwent maintenance.

Tuesday’s report saw variant data return, and with it, a surge of Delta variant cases.

There have now been 254 cases either presumed or likely to be the Delta variant locally, according to OPH, with 161 added in the past 30 days.

A week ago, that figure stood at 112 cases of the Delta variant, with 58 added in the past 30 days.

OPH’s dashboard says the stats tracking the spread of variants include cases with mutations likely to be Delta, as well as those confirmed by genomic analysis.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said last Thursday that the Delta variant accounted for 60 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the city from July 4 to Aug. 7.

“The Delta variant is driving an increase in COVID-19 in Ontario and Ottawa,” Etches said.

Delta variant a cause for concern as classroom return looms
Delta variant a cause for concern as classroom return looms
