Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

2 hospitalized, cat killed in Manitoba Avenue house fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 1:06 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Two people were taken to hospital after an overnight house fire in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue.

The blaze started just before 4 a.m. in the 1.5-storey home, and while the residents were able to escape the fire, two were taken to hospital — one in unstable condition.

Read more: Winnipeg firefighters battle building blaze on Main Street

A cat also died in the fire, and two other cats that were believed to be in the home at the time haven’t been found.

Firefighters said the house suffered significant damage from water, smoke and fire. No damage estimates are currently available.

Click to play video: 'New Winnipeg fire chief on workplace culture' New Winnipeg fire chief on workplace culture
New Winnipeg fire chief on workplace culture
