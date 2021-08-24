2 hospitalized, cat killed in Manitoba Avenue house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital after an overnight house fire in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue.

The blaze started just before 4 a.m. in the 1.5-storey home, and while the residents were able to escape the fire, two were taken to hospital — one in unstable condition.

A cat also died in the fire, and two other cats that were believed to be in the home at the time haven’t been found.

Firefighters said the house suffered significant damage from water, smoke and fire. No damage estimates are currently available.

