Health

NBCC to adopt mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program for students

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 12:20 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. students react to campus vaccination policies' N.B. students react to campus vaccination policies
With the start of the school year inching closer, colleges and universities are pushing out their campus vaccination policies. In New Brunswick, students seem willing to follow the rules if it means getting back to campus. Travis Fortnum reports.

New Brunswick Community College (NBCC) is adding itself to the growing list of post-secondary institutions that are requiring people on campus to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Less than a week ago, the school had said it was not mandating students be vaccinated.

But on Monday, the college’s president and CEO, Mary Butler, issued a letter saying its policy decisions “related to COVID-19 evolve quickly.”

Read more: Staff, students have questions about vaccine mandates on Atlantic Canadian campuses

Butler’s letter said that NBCC has decided to adopt a mandatory student vaccination and/or masking and testing program.

“Several aspects of how we implement this will rely on protocols being developed by the Government of New Brunswick and Public Health, so I ask for your patience as we await further guidance,” she wrote.

As of Tuesday — and until the plan is finalized — students and staff will be required to wear masks in all public spaces at NBCC.

She goes on to say that the campuses will be holding vaccination clinics in the fall. Meanwhile, an anonymous survey will be sent out soon to determine the school’s current rate of vaccination and who intends to get the shot.

Click to play video: 'Calls for N.B to address rising COVID-19 cases' Calls for N.B to address rising COVID-19 cases
Calls for N.B to address rising COVID-19 cases

Universities in Atlantic Canada have taken an uneven approach to vaccine mandates.

The University of New Brunswick is implementing a mandatory vaccine and testing policy, and vaccines are required at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., and St. Thomas University in Fredericton.

In Halifax, Dalhousie University is strongly encouraging vaccines but not requiring them, while Saint Mary’s University has said there will be a voluntary self-disclosure of people’s vaccination status for campus check-in.

Cape Breton University is requiring students living in residence to be immunized.

Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has also announced it will require vaccines for staff, faculty and students.

— with a file from The Canadian Press 

