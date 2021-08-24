Canadian military flight evacuates 500 people from Kabul as Taliban hardens deadline

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian military flight has evacuated more than 500 people from Kabul as the Taliban harden the deadline for the international air bridge operating out of the airport.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a tweet on Tuesday that more than 500 people were on board a Canadian military aircraft that flew out of the embattled capital city on Monday night.

Yesterday, a @RCAF_ARC evacuation flight departed Kabul with over 500 people on board. Our @CanadianForces will continue working hard at the Kabul airport to evacuate Canadians and vulnerable Afghans. Canadian evacuation flights will continue for as long as conditions permit. — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) August 24, 2021

That appears to mark the most people on board a Canadian evacuation flight since they resumed on Aug. 19 following questions of why military aircraft were departing with less than half the number of evacuees as American flights using the same aircraft model.

Global News has learned that of the 506 passengers, more than 200 of them were children.

It’s not clear though how many of those on board are destined for Canada or are Canadian citizens.

Canadian military evacuation flights are bringing out Canadian citizens, foreign nationals and Afghans approved for special immigration measures by both Canada and other allied countries.

Twelve other countries are participating in the air bridge evacuation effort, which is set to wrap up on Aug. 31 as the Taliban warns it will not accept any continued presence of U.S. troops after that point.

Already, the security situation on the ground has been described by senior Canadian government officials as “volatile” and “chaotic,” and Canadian military special operations forces are operating beyond the airport perimeter in the “increasingly dangerous” environment.

The first of the evacuees brought to Canada completed their two-week COVID-19 quarantine last week.

