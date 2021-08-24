Menu

Canada

Canadian military flight evacuates 500 people from Kabul as Taliban hardens deadline

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Canada working ‘incredibly hard’ to evacuate people from Afghanistan amid election campaign' Trudeau says Canada working ‘incredibly hard’ to evacuate people from Afghanistan amid election campaign
WATCH: When asked if he has any regrets about calling an election on the day Kabul fell to the Taliban, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that his government is working "incredibly hard" to do all they can to evacuate people from Afghanistan.

A Canadian military flight has evacuated more than 500 people from Kabul as the Taliban harden the deadline for the international air bridge operating out of the airport.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a tweet on Tuesday that more than 500 people were on board a Canadian military aircraft that flew out of the embattled capital city on Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement

That appears to mark the most people on board a Canadian evacuation flight since they resumed on Aug. 19 following questions of why military aircraft were departing with less than half the number of evacuees as American flights using the same aircraft model.

Trending Stories

Global News has learned that of the 506 passengers, more than 200 of them were children.

It’s not clear though how many of those on board are destined for Canada or are Canadian citizens.

Canadian military evacuation flights are bringing out Canadian citizens, foreign nationals and Afghans approved for special immigration measures by both Canada and other allied countries.

Read more: Canadian special forces operating outside Kabul airport amid growing danger, officials say

Twelve other countries are participating in the air bridge evacuation effort, which is set to wrap up on Aug. 31 as the Taliban warns it will not accept any continued presence of U.S. troops after that point.

Already, the security situation on the ground has been described by senior Canadian government officials as “volatile” and “chaotic,” and Canadian military special operations forces are operating beyond the airport perimeter in the “increasingly dangerous” environment.

The first of the evacuees brought to Canada completed their two-week COVID-19 quarantine last week.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Afghanistan tagCanadian Forces tagCanadian Military tagtaliban tagTaliban takeover tagkabul airport tagAfghanistan evacuation tagfall of kabul tag

