Pedestrian dead following collision in Toronto’s north end, police say

A 60-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s north end, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Fairview Mall Drive, just north of Sheppard Avenue East, at around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
In a tweet, officers said the woman had serious injuries. However, a Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman died shortly after.
Police added the driver remained at the scene.
Traffic services investigators were called in to probe the circumstances leading up to the collisions. It wasn’t clear if charges might be laid.
Officers closed the road near the collision scene for the investigation.
