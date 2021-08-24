Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian dead following collision in Toronto’s north end, police say

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

A 60-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s north end, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Fairview Mall Drive, just north of Sheppard Avenue East, at around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a tweet, officers said the woman had serious injuries. However, a Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman died shortly after.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

Police added the driver remained at the scene.

Traffic services investigators were called in to probe the circumstances leading up to the collisions. It wasn’t clear if charges might be laid.

Officers closed the road near the collision scene for the investigation.

