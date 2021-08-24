Menu

Crime

Gunshots fired outside MUHC superhospital on Décarie Boulevard in Montreal

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 7:37 am
Gunshots were reported outside the MUHC superhospital on Décarie Boulevard in Montreal. August 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Gunshots were reported outside the MUHC superhospital on Décarie Boulevard in Montreal. August 24, 2021. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

A police investigation is underway after gunshots were reported outside the MUHC superhospital on Décarie Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, police officers in the area reported hearing gunshots.

Police report that one officer was injured during an altercation on the grounds outside the hospital. According to police, it was a minor injury and the officer is expected to recover.

Read more: ‘It’s worrying’ — Montreal mayor speaks out after city’s latest fatal shooting

Following reports from those inside the building of a possible suspect, several floors of the hospital were placed under a temporary lockdown. After a sweep of those floors found no signs of disturbance, police turned their attention to the hospital grounds, where a command post has been established.

No arrests have been made and police have no suspects.

