News

ICBC launches lawsuit against City of Vancouver, BC Hydro in connection with underground explosion

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 6:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Video shows aftermath of explosion under Vancouver bridge' Video shows aftermath of explosion under Vancouver bridge
WATCH: Video sent to Global News show Vancouver fire crews on scene after they were called to attend an explosion and car fire under the Granville Street Bridge. – Jan 5, 2021

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. has launched a lawsuit against the City of Vancouver and BC Hydro to recover damages caused by an explosion near the Granville Street Bridge earlier this year.

The explosion, which occurred in an underground utility vault back on Jan. 5, sent large pieces of concrete crashing into numerous vehicles, according to a notice of civil claim filed last month.

The public insurer says a manhole cover was mistakenly paved over, which led to a “buildup of gases in an underground utility vault.”

Click to play video: 'Investigation into underground explosion under Granville Bridge linked to electrical fault' Investigation into underground explosion under Granville Bridge linked to electrical fault
Investigation into underground explosion under Granville Bridge linked to electrical fault – Jan 6, 2021

The BC Hydro-owned vault “held electrical wires which may have been faulty, or the conductors were not maintained within the underground utility vault.”

A “resulting electrical arc” led to an explosion in the confined space, the notice of civil claim states.

Read more: Underground explosion in downtown Vancouver caused by electrical faults: officials

ICBC is asking for more than $29,000 in damages.

None of the claims have been tested in court.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
