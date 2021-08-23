Menu

Crime

Kelowna Mountie charged in relation to wellness check of nursing student

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 5:50 pm
Mona Wang looks on while being interviewed by Global News. This week, B.C. RCMP confirmed that the wellness check case in which Wang was handcuffed and dragged down a hallway is going back to Kelowna for further investigation. View image in full screen
Mona Wang looks on while being interviewed by Global News. This week, B.C. RCMP confirmed that the wellness check case in which Wang was handcuffed and dragged down a hallway is going back to Kelowna for further investigation. Global News

A Kelowna Mountie who was the subject of public outcry following a violent wellness check has now been charged with assault.

Read more: ‘Justice for Mona Wang’: Settlement reached in lawsuit over B.C. RCMP wellness check

The BC Prosecution Service announced Monday afternoon it approved an assault charge against Const. Lacey Browning of the Kelowna RCMP in connection to the high profile January 2020 wellness check of UBC Okanagan nursing student Mona Wang.

The charge was sworn Aug. 23 and Const. Browning will be in court for a first appearance Sept. 14.

The case was brought to the public’s attention after surveillance video of the incident went viral. It showed a handcuffed Wang being dragged, face down, on a carpeted hallway by a Kelowna RCMP officer before having her head stepped on.

Read more: Questions raised over lengthy investigations into Kelowna Mounties’ conduct

A civil lawsuit filed against Browning, Canada’s attorney general and B.C.’s minister of public safety and solicitor general, who is responsible for the actions of the RCMP, was settled in June.

In a statement to Global News at that time, Wang said, “The settlement was a compromise, which means no one got exactly what they wanted.”

Click to play video: 'Nursing student in disturbing wellness check video shares her side of the story' Nursing student in disturbing wellness check video shares her side of the story
Nursing student in disturbing wellness check video shares her side of the story – Jun 24, 2020

“I settled to move on with my life. Despite this, I expect the justice system to do what is right by taking steps to ensure that Lacey Browning is not allowed to continue acting as an RCMP member. She is a disgrace to the RCMP with a history of assaulting vulnerable people, and she will not stop,” she said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
