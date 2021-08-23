‘Edmonton loves to Fringe’: Festival releases 2021 numbers

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s version of the Edmonton International Fringe Festival saw more than 10,000 visits to ATB Park, more than 37,000 tickets sold and more than $350,000 going directly to artists.

As of noon on closing Sunday, Fringe reported 67 per cent of all available tickets sold to indoor theatre shows (compared to 54 per cent in 2019), organizers said.

"Our attendance this year proves that Edmonton loves to Fringe and that everyone from artists to fringers are nothing short of resilient and loyal," organizers said.

“Though Fringe looked and felt very different this year, fringers enthusiastically supported the safe return to live events and greeted artists back to the stage.

“We are so grateful to everyone who masked up, sanitized, and kept their distance and supported our artists and our industry after a devastating 18 months of challenge and perseverance.”

The festival had 149 sold-out shows (out of 404 total) and digital content was viewed more than 2,700 times on FringeTV.

Fans can continue to stream online Fringe shows until midnight Aug. 31.

"We are so proud of the work we've done to re-imagine the Fringe experience and deliver it safely," said Artistic Director Murray Utas.

“Fringe looked and felt different, but for our artists, standing in front of a live audience again was nothing short of magical!”

“We can’t wait to get back to delivering the Edmonton Fringe Festival the way everyone knows and loves in 2022.”