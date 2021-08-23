Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Edmonton loves to Fringe’: Festival releases 2021 numbers

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 2:45 pm
Click to play video: 'The Edmonton International Fringe Festival makes its return' The Edmonton International Fringe Festival makes its return
WATCH (Aug. 7): One of our city’s favourite festivals is back. The 40th edition of the Fringe Festival will return this month. Artistic Director, Murray Utas explains what Edmontonians can expect – Aug 7, 2021

This year’s version of the Edmonton International Fringe Festival saw more than 10,000 visits to ATB Park, more than 37,000 tickets sold and more than $350,000 going directly to artists.

Read more: Record-setting $1.72M year for the 2019 Edmonton Fringe Festival

As of noon on closing Sunday, Fringe reported 67 per cent of all available tickets sold to indoor theatre shows (compared to 54 per cent in 2019), organizers said.

“Our attendance this year proves that Edmonton loves to Fringe and that everyone from artists to fringers are nothing short of resilient and loyal,” organizers said.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our attendance this year proves that Edmonton loves to Fringe and that everyone from artists to fringers are nothing short of resilient and loyal," organizers said.

“Though Fringe looked and felt very different this year, fringers enthusiastically supported the safe return to live events and greeted artists back to the stage.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are so grateful to everyone who masked up, sanitized, and kept their distance and supported our artists and our industry after a devastating 18 months of challenge and perseverance.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Theatre production shines spotlight on mental health' Theatre production shines spotlight on mental health
Theatre production shines spotlight on mental health – Aug 12, 2021

The festival had 149 sold-out shows (out of 404 total) and digital content was viewed more than 2,700 times on FringeTV.

Read more: Scaled-down 2021 Edmonton Fringe Festival will be local, spaced out and ticketed

Fans can continue to stream online Fringe shows until midnight Aug. 31.

“We are so proud of the work we’ve done to re-imagine the Fringe experience and deliver it safely,” said Artistic Director Murray Utas.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We are so proud of the work we've done to re-imagine the Fringe experience and deliver it safely," said Artistic Director Murray Utas.

“Fringe looked and felt different, but for our artists, standing in front of a live audience again was nothing short of magical!”

Story continues below advertisement

“We can’t wait to get back to delivering the Edmonton Fringe Festival the way everyone knows and loves in 2022.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagAlberta Coronavirus tagEdmonton festivals tagold Strathcona tagEdmonton Fringe Festival tagEdmonton summer festivals tagEdmonton International Fringe Festival tagfringe festival 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers