Canada

National Bank’s direct brokerage division goes ahead with no-commission trading

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2021 1:26 pm
A National Bank sign is seen May 30, 2016 in Montreal. View image in full screen
A National Bank sign is seen May 30, 2016 in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

National Bank says its direct brokerage division will no longer charge commissions for online trades as the competition for retail traders intensifies.

The Montreal-based bank says the elimination of commissions for all online trades on Canadian and U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds is a first for a direct brokerage linked to a Canadian bank.

Commission-free trading has gained momentum as retail-trader focused Apps like Robinhood in the United States have made it more affordable for casual investors to trade frequently.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Canadians opened 2.3 million DIY investing accounts in 2020. Should you?

In Canada, Wealthsimple Inc. also offers commission-free trading with no minimum account balance.

Claude-Frederic Robert, president of National Bank Direct Brokerage, said in a statement that it was important for the brokerage to respond to the constantly evolving self-directed investing sector.

Story continues below advertisement

The brokerage previously charged $6.95 per stock trade, or $0.95 for active investors who made more than 100 transactions per quarter, while the commission was already gone for ETF transactions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
