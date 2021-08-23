Menu

Remnants of Tropical Storm Henri expected to bring rain to southern Maritimes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2021 12:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Tropical Storm Henri soaks northeastern U.S., bound for Atlantic Canada' Tropical Storm Henri soaks northeastern U.S., bound for Atlantic Canada
Despite being downgraded from a hurricane, Tropical Storm Henri soaked the northeastern U.S., dropping heavy rain and bringing strong storm surges ashore. It's forecast to churn toward the Maritime provinces in the days ahead. As Ross Lord reports, Henri is not the only extreme weather affecting parts of the U.S. and Canada, as the continent witnesses the effects of human-caused climate change this summer.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says Tropical Storm Henri is slowly starting to make its way east towards the Maritimes.

However, forecasters say no significant wind is expected as remnants of the storm system are forecast to arrive later today and into Tuesday.

Read more: Henri upgrades to hurricane, parts of U.S. East Coast under flood watch

The storm was about 260 kilometres southwest of Boston earlier today and was moving northward at about six kilometres per hour.

Trending Stories

Forecasters say some areas of the southern Maritimes could see between 20 to 40 millimetres of rain by Tuesday evening, though heavier downpours are possible.

Although the storm is not generating strong winds, there is a threat for rip tides today along Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast.

Henri spared much of the U.S. northeast major damage when it made landfall Sunday in Rhode Island as a tropical storm, although it did pound several states with significant rainfall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Weather tagHurricane Season tagnova scotia storm tagCanadian Hurricane Centre taghurricane henri tagMaritimes storm tagTropical Storm Henri tagmaritimes hurricane tag

