Remnants of Tropical Storm Henri expected to bring rain to southern Maritimes

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says Tropical Storm Henri is slowly starting to make its way east towards the Maritimes.

However, forecasters say no significant wind is expected as remnants of the storm system are forecast to arrive later today and into Tuesday.

The storm was about 260 kilometres southwest of Boston earlier today and was moving northward at about six kilometres per hour.

Forecasters say some areas of the southern Maritimes could see between 20 to 40 millimetres of rain by Tuesday evening, though heavier downpours are possible.

Although the storm is not generating strong winds, there is a threat for rip tides today along Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast.

Henri spared much of the U.S. northeast major damage when it made landfall Sunday in Rhode Island as a tropical storm, although it did pound several states with significant rainfall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2021.