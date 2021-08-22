Norway’s Blummenfelt, Bermuda’s Duffy make triathlon history in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

It doesn’t get much better for Bermuda’s Flora Duffy and Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt.

Duffy and Blummenfelt became the first triathletes to win world championship and Olympic titles in the same year on Saturday with their results at the world triathlon finals in Edmonton.

Duffy’s third-place finish in the women’s final was good enough to secure the overall world title by 375 points, her record-tying third title.

American Taylor Knibb won the race in one hour, 54 minutes and 47 seconds, ahead of Leonie Periault of France.

The result earned Knibb an overall second place while fellow American Taylor Spivey, who was fifth in Edmonton, finished third overall.

Duffy won Olympic gold for Bermuda in the triathlon last month in Tokyo.

Two-time Olympian Amelie Kretz of Blainville, Que., did not compete due to injury.

Mere hours after Duffy became the first triathlete to realize the accomplishment, Blummenfelt joined her.

View image in full screen Flora Duffy, of Bermuda, rides during the Elite Women’s ITU World Triathlon Series in Edmonton, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Norwegian crossed the finish line first in the men’s final in Edmonton in 1:44:14 to claim the world title.

He narrowly edged Belgium’s Marten Van Riel, who finished second in the race and in the overall standings to claim silver.

Britain’s Alex Yee, who came into the event in first place on the leaderboard, was 11th on Saturday and finished third overall.

Matthew Sharpe of Victoria, B.C., was 33rd, crossing the finish line in 1:52:57. Quebec’s Jeremy Briand did not finish the race.