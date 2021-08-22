Menu

Canada

Police trying to identify victim after pedestrian hit by vehicle in east Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2021 10:50 am
Police attend the scene near Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard. View image in full screen
Police attend the scene near Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard. Phil Pang / Global News

Toronto police are asking for help identifying the victim of a deadly incident involving a vehicle in the city’s east end.

They say the incident took place on Friday at the intersection of Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard.

They say a car travelling southbound hit a pedestrian who was lying in the middle of the road.

Read more: Man lying on east-end Toronto street pronounced dead after being hit by car, police say

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are requesting members of the public who may have witnessed the collision or captured security or dash camera footage to contact them.

The investigation is still ongoing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
