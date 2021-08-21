O’Toole wants to see more help for the disabled

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole unveiled the part of his program dealing with people living with a disability across the country on Saturday.

While in Edmonton, he promised to double the disability supplement of the Canada Workers’ Benefit from $ 713 to $ 1,500.

This promise would impact the lives of approximately 90,000 people.

The Conservative leader argues that national and provincial social programs should not hurt jobs by overtaxing Canadian workers. If he is brought to power on September 20, he also promises to oversee a reform of aid for people living with a disability.

“Too often, when someone with a disability looks for a job, it cuts their benefits and raises their taxes,” he said. Our benefit systems at the federal and provincial levels should not penalize people who choose to work. ”

In April, the Liberal government promised to increase financial support, notably through the student loans and grants program. According to him, about 40,000 people could individually receive $ 22,000.

