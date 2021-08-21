Calgary Hitmen unveil hockey jersey recognizing great neighbours

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Hitmen hockey team unveiled a jersey celebrating people who make their communities better on Friday.

“This jersey is meant to be gifted to someone as a thank you,” said Rob Kerr, manager of Hitmen business operations, in a press release.

“It’s for that neighbour who takes care of the old couple down the block, for the coach who spends a few extra minutes helping a youngster throw that perfect pitch or for the nurse who always has a smile on their face, no matter how many patients they have seen.”

Landmarks and neighbourhood names are featured on the white jersey with touches of red, copper and black.

“We have also worked with our partners at Siksika and Tsuut’ina Nation to include their traditional patterns on the sleeves,” said retail director Brent Gibbs.

“By putting all of these important details together… we feel that we have created something special to celebrate all of our great neighbours in our community.”

The unique jersey is available for purchase online for $157.50 until Sept. 3.

“Our hope is that when you see someone wearing this jersey, you will know that you’re seeing a great neighbour, a person who has made our community better with no thought of acknowledgment or compensation,” Kerr said.

"You will also know the person inside that jersey is a great neighbour."

Hitmen players will wear the jersey during Sunday Funday home games this season, with its debut scheduled for Oct. 3 at the game against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.